Van’s the man at the RCH

The legendary Van Morrison is in action at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Monday, November 28, from 8pm.

Keep Me Singing is Van Morrison’s 36th studio album to date and consists of 13 tracks, including 12 original songs written and performed by Morrison, as well as a cover of the blues standard Share Your Love With Me, written by Alfred Baggs and Don Robey, and Every Time I See A River, a collaboration with acclaimed lyricist Don Black.

The album’s closing track, Caledonia Swing, is an instrumental featuring Van on piano and saxophone. All tracks were produced by Van Morrison.

