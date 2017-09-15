VIDEO: Blues ace Henrik brings new band out to play

Blues-rock guitarist Henrik Freischlader is one of the most sought-after musicians of the genre.

He has formed a new band by gathering together seven young artists from different countries.

At times, the guitar and sax play together with the keyboards, then, in unison with the bass line.

Catch the Henrik Freischlader Band at The Flowerpot, Derby, on September 22.

Tickets £15, available from the venue or online: www.rawpromo.co.uk