VIDEO: Texas on tour to plug ninth album

Multi-million selling recording artists Texas are on an autumn tour to plug their latest long-player Jump On Board.

They play at Sheffield City Hall on September 16, Manchester’s Bridgewater hall on September 28 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 2. This is the ninth studio album by the Scottish alternative rock band and it debuted at number one on the Scottish charts. The album performed well in the United Kingdom and France, reaching number three in the French charts to give Texas its eighth top ten album across the water.

Its lead single, Let’s Work It Out, charted in France. The second single, Tell That Girl, was released in May, just ahead of the album’s launch, and enjoyed strong airplay on Radio 2. Texas have enjoyed a string of hits over the years including I Don’t Want A Lover, Say What You want and Black Eyed Boy.

Details: www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk; www.trch.co.uk