Who’s who of folk is lined up for city festival later this year

Derby Folk Festival returns for its 11th year in October.

Following the huge success of last year’s festival, which was enjoyed by thousands, Derby LIVE is pleased to confirm that the event will take place from Friday, October 6, to Sunday, October 8.

Many exciting artists have been confirmed for a variety of venues in Derby’s Cathedral Quarter. Derby Folk Festival is jointly produced by Derby City Council’s Derby LIVE and Derbyshire-based PR Promotions. With more names still to come, the line-up is already a who’s who from the broad spectrum of folk music, including Oysterband, False Lights (pictured), Show of Hands, Coope Boyes and Simpson, Martin Simpson, O’Hooley and Tidow, Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, Ange Hardy (pictured), Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, The James Brothers, Nancy Kerr and James Fagan, Winter Wilson and Kim Lowings and the Greenwood.

A fantastic set of venues throughout the Cathedral Quarter will continue to provide the perfect backdrop for the festival, including the enlightenment era Derby Cathedral, the rustic Old Bell Hotel, the City Marquee on the Market Place and the Guildhall Theatre. The festival will also include a host of free fringe events, dance acts, workshops and sessions, as well as an Arts and Craft Fair. These free events will be taking place in Derby City Centre, spreading the festival’s intoxicating atmosphere throughout the city and making sure the festival is available to everyone.

After a successful performance at last year’s festival as a duo with Lukas Drinkwater, Ange Hardy returns to Derby Folk Festival for 2017. Nominated at the 2015 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and celebrated by The Telegraph as “one of Britain’s top folk musicians”, Ange Hardy has grabbed the attention of the traditional folk music world by writing new material and embracing modern technologies whilst maintaining a traditional feel. Appearing this year as a solo act she’s proved herself to be a captivating stage presence and her return is sure to be much anticipated.

Joining the festival as the headline act for Sunday night are the folk rock group False Lights. Formed by BBC Folk Award winners Sam Carter and Jim Moray in the spirit of the genres late-60s originators, their sound is also informed by the music of Sam and Jims more recent youth. The band made their live debut headlining Suffolk’s Folk East festival in 2014, boasting an impressive array of musicians. False Lights live show aims to be a joy to watch, providing folk music you can really jump to.

Also playing on the Saturday will be Derbyshire’s own Barry Coope and Lester Simpson together with Jim Boyes for Coope Boyes and Simpson. Formed in 1993 their first album Funny Old World was named Roots Album of the Year by Q Magazine. Twenty three years later, with a career that has encompassed at least a dozen albums, numerous tours and festival appearances, as well as a Folk Awards nomination, Coope Boyes and Simpson released what will be their final studio album, Coda. Sadly billed as their ‘Final Performance’ and joined by special guests this is sure to be a show to bring a tear to the eye.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have long established themselves as one of the UK folk scene’s most rewardingly enduring partnerships. Returning to the festival for the third time after their wonderful headline show in 2015, the couple’s intimacy and strength of passion on stage have won them many fans and an enviable reputation as “Songwriters par excellence”-fRoots. Their acoustic sound and diverse original songs has secured them the award for ‘Best Duo’ at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards twice in both 2016 and 2013.

Three years after their last amazing appearance in the festival marquee Show of Hands return to headline the Saturday evening of the festival for 2017. After a quarter of a century on the road, 25 album releases, 2 Honorary Doctorates, 3 BBC Folk Awards, 4 Royal Albert Hall sell-outs and tours in 14 countries, Show of Hands have unequivocally become one of the leading forces in British folk.

With the whole festival programme taking place in and around the city, it is perfectly placed for those arriving by either bus or train. Festival tickets are available and can be purchased through the Derby LIVE Box Office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk they can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH. Early bird offers are available for those who book weekend tickets before July 31.

Tickets for the whole weekend are £80 (adult), £45 (students) and family tickets (two adults, two children) are £180 if booked before July 31 and are on sale now. Day and evening tickets for those who can’t make the full weekend are available.

Find out more at www.derbyfolkfestival.co.uk and keep up to date with the latest festival announcements on Twitter and Facebook.

Photo credit for False Lights picture: Redwood Photography