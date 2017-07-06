Wind band is latest in series of free Erewash concerts

Erewash Borough Council’s ever-popular Bold as Brass programme of free concerts continues this weekend.

The latest performers will be Derwent Valley Wind Band and the concert is on Sunday, July 9, at Leisure Green, off Derby Road, Draycott, starting at 2.30pm.

The annual brass concert season is always a big hit with local residents and visitors to Erewash alike - and the 2017 line-up once again sees performances organised at venues across the borough.