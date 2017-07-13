Wind band to give free open-air concert this weekend

Erewash Borough Council’s ever-popular Bold as Brass programme of free concerts continues this weekend, with music lovers promised another quality performance.
Derwent Valley Wind Band will be performing from 6pm on Sunday, July 16, at Victoria Park in Ilkeston.
All the events are free. Seating is limited for the outdoor concerts so concert-goers are advised to take along their own chairs or blankets.
