New £3m refurbishment at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate

Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate is to benefit from a £3m refurbishment at the venue located in Wellington Bridge Street.

Set to unveil its new great look this month, the local Leeds community will benefit from an improved casino experience thanks to the fantastic new facilities that will be on offer as a result of the investment.

As part of the refurbishment, the casino will gain a second gaming licence allowing for the installation of a further 20 slot machines. In addition, the restaurant is being redesigned to deliver a more casual dining experience, with a greater emphasis on allowing customers to dine anywhere within the casino.

The car park will also be increased to ensure ample parking facilities for customers and there will also be a new smoking area created.

As well as a wide range of improvements, the investment into the casino will create a number of jobs for the local community to increase its existing 140-strong team currently employed at the casino.

For further details on the job opportunities available, visit www.rankcareers.co.uk.

John Fordham, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate said: “We can’t wait to unveil the fantastic new facilities that will be on offer to Leeds as a result of this refurbishment.

“Not only will this investment allow us to provide an exceptional gaming experience for both new and existing customers, but it will also create important job opportunities for the local community. We’ll be sure to celebrate the unveiling of the new look casino with a bang so watch this space for further details!”

To find out more about Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate and its programme of top gaming and entertainment events, go to www.grosvenorcasinos.com or visit www.facebook.com/grosvenorleedswestgate.