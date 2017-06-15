New pop-up theatre for Buxton Festival Fringe

A new pop-up theatre will be pitched in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens for the annual fringe festival. The 120-seat Rotunda Theatre will include a South African musical, solo theatre and a rare chance to see a film about working with the playwright Harold Pinter. The Rotunda is the brainchild of Grist To The Mill and Red Dragonfly Productions.

Grist To The Mill’s touring sell-out hit The Unknown Soldier will be part of the Buxton programme along with new projects Gratiano and The Empress and Me. Red Dragonfly will showcase their new writing competition winners Hema and Anjali and Ketchup and another fresh piece Breaking Good. Other notable shows include Alison Skillbeck’s Mrs Roosevelt Flies To London and I Found My Horn starring Jonathan Guy Lewis.

Buxton Festival Fringe runs from July 5 to 23. For more details on the programme, visit www.buxtonfringe.org.uk