New stage in the fortunes of Steptoe and Son

Steptoe and Son at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on November 9.
Favourite episodes from the classic television series about warring rag and bone men Steptoe and Son appear in a stage adaptation.

West End playwright John Hewer has incorporated Divided We Stand, Men of Letters, Come Dancing and excerpts from The Bath and Steptoe and Son – and Son!

Steptoe and Son will be staged at the Pomegranate Thetre, Chesterfield, on Thursday, November 9, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £17.50 and £16.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk