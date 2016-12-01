Open sesame for town’s star-studded panto

Fasten your seat belts for a magical carpet ride to Old Peking where soap sud silliness has got Widow Twankey and her sons Aladdin and Wishee Washee in a lather!

Can the Slave of the Ring and the Genie of the Lamp help our hero win the day? Find out in the star-studded panto Aladdin which opens at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on Friday, December 2. Multi-million-selling pop singers Liz McClarnon and Lee Brennan head the cast in the roles of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. Liz is best known as one third of Britain’s most successful girl group of the noughties: Atomic Kitten.The group had 15 singles reach the top ten in the UK, including the number one hits Eternal Flame, The Tide is High and their biggest selling single Whole Again which sold over a million copies in the UK alone. After the girl group went their separate ways, Liz achieved chart success in her own right, landing a top five hit with her version of the Barbra Streisand classic Woman In Love. She won Celebrity Masterchef in 2008. Lee shot to fame as the lead singer of boy band 911 whose hits included A Night to Remember, Bodyshakin and Don’t Make Me Wait. He has performed in pantos around the country and appeared in Footloose - The Musical alongside Maureen Nolan.

Aladdin is running at the Pomegranate until January 3.