Oysterband, Eliza Carthy and Levellers Acoustic top The Big Session Festival

Top folk musicians such as the Oysterband, Eliza Carthy & Saul Rose and Levellers Acoustic will headline The Big Session Festival in Buxton next year.

Following its sell-out success this year, the festival will return for an extended four days over the bank holiday weekend, April 28 to May 1.

The first festival of the summer will include performances by Honey Rider, Blackbeard’s Tea Party, The Hut People, Ray Cooper, Nancy Kerr & the Sweet Visitor Band and Jess Morgan.

To work up a thirst for the many beers available at the Big Session Tent, revellers can take to the floor for the Big Session Ceilidh led by the Oysterband and Eliza Carthy, music sessions by Big Session concert artists will also be led throughout the weekend.

The Hut People will bring everyone together for a Saturday afternoon percussive workshop linked to their music, with various instruments, for festival goers to pick up and join in!

To entertain those travelling to the festival by train, the dedicated ‘Folk Train’ will return, leaving on the Saturday at 11.49, from Manchester Piccadilly and arriving just in time for the afternoon workshop and evening concerts.

On Monday morning ‘blow the cobwebs’ away and take in the glorious Peak District countryside with The Big Session May Day Ramble led by Oysterband’s own John Jones.

Weekend tickets go on sale on Friday, November 11, at 10am, priced at just £96 for admission to all five concerts, the Big Session ceilidh, and all sessions and fringe activities*. Weekend tickets include stalls seats for the Opera House Concerts plus standing tickets in the Pavilion Arts Centre.

Passengers on the Folk Train will need to pay the normal fare. To buy tickets call the Buxton Opera House box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk