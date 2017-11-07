Phil Collins tickets up for grabs

Phil Collins is touring his first live show in ten years - and we have tickets up for grabs.

He is performing at FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on November 24.

One the most successful artists of his generation, with more UK Top 40 singles than any other artist of the 1980s, Phil came to prominence first as drummer and then as frontman of Genesis, making his solo debut with 1981’s album Face Value, containing smash hit single In The Air Tonight.

He followed this with an extraordinary run as a prolific hit maker, scoring three UK number ones - Easy Lover, You Can’t Hurry Love and Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - as well as seven US Number 1s and global smashes including One More Night, Separate Lives, Two Hearts, Another Day In Paradise, I Wish It Would Rain Down, Both Sides Of The Story and Dance Into The Light. Artists from Adele, to Pharrell, Lorde, Kanye West and Beyoncé have talked of their love for his music.

Six years ago, Phil announced his retirement from music but made his live return at an event for his own Little Dreams Foundation last year, “I thought I would retire quietly,” said Phil at the time, “But thanks to the fans, my family and support from some extraordinary artists I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing. It’s time to do it all again and I’m excited. It just feels right.” Tickets for Phil Collins’ show at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena are priced £72.80, £100.80 and £134.40 including booking fee when booked online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk

How to enter

We are giving away four pairs of tickets to see Phil Collins at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on November 24.

To be in with a chance of winning, complete his number one hit:

You Can’t ..... Love

Email the answer, marking Collins in the subject box, with your name, address and daytime phone number to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

The closing date for entries is noon on Friday, November 10. Normal competition rules apply and are available on this website. The editor’s decision is final.