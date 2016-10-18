Play set amid Foot and Mouth outbreak

Male friendship against the odds is celebrated in the play And Then Came The Nightjars.

Set in Devon in the early 90s, the play focuses on a dairy vet and a cattle farmer who have a begrudging respect for each other.

But when Foot and Mouth sweeps across the UK countryside their friendship is thrown into question.

The farmer watches in disbelief as his cows are rounded up, and to his horror, it is the vet brandishing the gun.

Nominated for six Off West End Awards, the play will be staged at Derby Theatre on October 21 and 22.

Tickets from £10.