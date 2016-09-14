Plenty to tempt your tastebuds at Clumber food festival

Great British Bake Off 2012 winner John Waite, chef Rosemary Shrager and Celebrity MasterChef’s Lisa Faulkner will be whipping up a feast of culinary delights at the Festival of Food and Drink in Clumber Park on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

But the stars, joined in the cookery theatre by ex-MasterChef winner Dhruv Baker and Indian cooking expert Anjula Devi, are just a side dish at the event. Also on the menu, Worksop’s own School of Artisan Food host a series of workshops, and more than 150 of the finest food producers offer a chance to try before you buy, along with gifts, hand crafted jewellery and lots of homeware.

Book via www.festivaloffoodanddrink.co.uk