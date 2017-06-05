Poppy sculpture coming to Derbyshire

A Derbyshire venue will host the iconic Weeping Window poppy sculpture by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper.

The Silk Mill in Derby has beeen chosen to exhibit the artwork because it is a First World War place of resonance.

During the war, the mill was home to one business grinding corn and another making medical supplies, both integral to the British war effort.

Many of the poppies which form the sculpture were made in Derby.

The sculpture will be available for public viewing from June 9 to 23.

For more details, see www.visitderby.co.uk/poppies