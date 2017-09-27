Praise be! Sister Act lights up the stage

Bolsover Drama Group will be hoping the congregation are dancing in the aisles as they take to the stage for divine musical comedy Sister Act.

The live show is based on the 1992 film of the same name which starred Whoopi Goldberg.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior.

Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Sister Act runs at the Assembly Rooms, Bolsover, from October 4 to 7 at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets £8 or £7 (concessions) in advance, from www.bolsoverdramagroup.org. Tickets can also be purchased on the door priced £9 and £8 (concessions).