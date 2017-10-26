Premiere of concert for young families

Derby-bsed orchestra Sinfonia Viva have created a new interactive family concert which they will perform for the first time.

Entitled Where’s That Monster, the work which includes storytelling, singing, movement and music has been created for children under seven and their families. The 45-minute concert takes place at Rolls-Royce Learning and Development Centre, Wilmore Road, Derby, on Sunday, October 29 at 2pm.

For tickets, visit the website www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/411394