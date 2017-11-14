Present Company sprinkles festive cheer in White Christmas

Heart-warming musical White Christmas will be presented by a Derbyshire company this month.

Irving Berlin’s must-see classic tells the story of two song and dance men putting on a show to save a guest-starved ski lodge in snow-starved Vermont and falling for a stunning sister act in the process.

The musical is packed with some of the greatest songs ever written: Blue Skies, Sisters, Count Your Blessings, I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm, How Deep Is The Ocean and, of course, the ever popular White Christmas.

White Christmas started out as a film which starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen as Judy. This stage musical came 50 years later, opening in San Francisco in 2004.

Present Company will stage the musical at Derby Theatre from November 17 to November 19. The main roles will be played by Craig Arme (Bob Wallace), Laura Brookes (Betty Haynes), David Partridge (Phil Davis) and Rachael Louisa Bray (Judy Haynes).

Performances are at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday with matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday. To book, contact www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.