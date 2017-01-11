Professional clown shares skills with theatre company

Hasland Theatre Company’s cast of One Man Two Guvnors have taken part in a workshop led by professional clown Mark Curtis in order to embrace their inner clown.

They were preparing for One Man Two Guvnors, an adaptation of an 18th century commedia dell’arte play by Carlo Goldoni. Richard Bean’s hilarious version was a huge success in the West End, starring James Corden as the central character of Francis Henshall, who ends up in complete confusion, working for two different bosses at the same time in 1960s Brighton.

Director Heather Cowley, who initially met Mark at a two-day workshop with the RSC in Stratford said: “This play requires many skills from the cast including singing, great comic timing and the ability to completely let go on stage. Mark’s clowning workshop really helped the cast to hone their skills in creative freedom and general daftness!’

“We are really excited about performing a full-on physical comedy, which allows us to break down the fourth wall and interact with our audiences; something that we rarely get the opportunity to do.”

One Man Two Guvnors by Richard Bean is on at Hasland Theatre Company’s playhouse on Storforth Lane from Monday, January 23, to Saturday, January 28, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8.50 from www.haslandtheatrecompany.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01246 272271.