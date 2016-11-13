Public school life in theatre’s double bill

Two classic dramas of public school life come to Buxton in a revival by Endellion Theatre Company.

Terrence Rattigan’s The Browning Version is the moving story of an ageing, unpopular schoolmaster, his vivacious wife, her lover and the young student whose small act of kindness brings the drama to its stunning and moving climax.

David Hare’s South Downs was written in 2011 and was commissioned by the Rattigan estate to mark Rattigan’s centenary.

It tells the story of a solitary teenage boy who finds it impossible either to understand or adapt to the ways of public school life, especially when he seems to be in danger of losing his only friend.

Both plays featuring a cast of some of the north’s finest amateur actors as well as music by students from the Royal Northern College of Music, explore cruelty, kindness, the inescapability of self and the art of survival - the most important lesson anyone can learn.

This new double bill is directed by Jonathan Walker-Kane, whose previous credits include Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar at Sheffield’s Lyceum, A Man For All Seasons at Sheffield Cathedral, Aspects of Love at West Yorkshire Playhouse and The Boyfriend, South Pacific, Follies, A Little Night Music, Shirley Valentine, The King and I and Talking Heads at Buxton Opera House.

He most recently directed an acclaimed revival of musical classic Oliver at the Church of St Giles in the Field in London’s West End.

The production comes to Buxton Opera House for one night only on Sunday, November 20 at 7.3pm.

Tickets cost £14 and £16 an are available at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or on 01298 72190.