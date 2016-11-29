Renishaw Hall opens its doors to public ahead of Christmas

Visitors will be able to wander around Renishaw Hall’s award-winning gardens and historic home this December.

Home to the Sitwell family for almost 400 years, the hall and gardens will be open daily from 10.30am to 4pm from December 1 to 4 and 8 to 11.

Public tours of the hall will be available throughout this period, booking essential. Private group tours of the hall are also available between December 1 and 11, pre-booked through the visitor reception.

Alexandra Sitwell said: “I look forward to welcoming visitors to Renishaw this Christmas time, to enjoy tours of the hall and gardens.

“Winter walks will reveal much of the wider landscape beyond the gardens, and our informative guides will take visitors through the rooms of the house as they are decorated for a traditional family Christmas.”

A full seasonal menu will be on offer at the newly refurbished café at Renishaw Hall, with warming meals and festive treats to enjoy; why not accompanied with a glass of award-winning Renishaw Hall wine?

The stylish private dining area is available for group bookings and Christmas parties, advance booking required.

The on-site gift shop, Kindred & Kind, will be selling a range of Christmas gifts and the visitor centre offers Renishaw Hall’s own award winning wines, plus books and mementos of the hall and gardens to buy, ideal for Christmas presents.

Contact 01246 432310 for all booking enquiries or visit www.renishaw-hall.co.uk