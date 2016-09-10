REVEALED: The best places to eat in Derbyshire according to the Good Food Guide

The top entries and award winners from the 2017 Good Food Guide have recently been revealed and Derbyshire is home to some of the best restaurants in the Midlands.

Judges named Fischer’s Baslow Hall in Baslow and The Old Vicarage in Ridgeway, as the two highest scoring entries in the guide for Derbyshire, both with a cooking score of 6.

The Good Food Guide’s annual Top 50 restaurant ranking is highly regarded by chefs and restaurant-goers alike.

Owned by Waitrose, it is a guide to the very best restaurants and eateries across Britain. Here are the guide’s top picks locally...

Baslow Hall

Baslow Hall lies in the heart of the Peak District, near Chatsworth. Elizabeth Carter, Waitrose Good Food Guide editor said: “Rupert Rowley draws on local game, Cornish seafood and the provender of the Hall’s own kitchen garden for modern European dishes that please many regular reporters.

“A lunch main dish of pork belly and pak choi in maple syrup and sherry delighted one such, and the starter of scallop with tahini and a black rice cracker is an adventurous combination that succeeds.”

Visit www.fischers-baslowhall.co.uk or click here for more information.

The Old Vicarage

The Old Vicarage in Ridgeway, a one-time vicarage with a two-acre garden which gives the impression of a rural idyll, when central Sheffield is only a short drive away.

Elizabeth Carter said: “Tessa Bramley has run the show for 30 years and it’s fair to say she’s ‘a bit of a legend’, while head chef Nathan Smith has clocked up over 20 years at the stoves himself.

“The kitchen’s output still feels current and fresh (fresh indeed, for much of the produce is grown in the garden).”

Visit www.theoldvicarage.co.uk or click here for more information.

The Lighthouse Restaurant

The Lighthouse Restaurant in Boylestone, is a close team led by Jon Hardy, assisted by family and friends since opening in December 2010. Their cuisine is described as seasonal modern British, utilizing the fantastic local produce Derbyshire has to offer, combined with rigorous modern cooking techniques, and a strong focus on seasonal ingredients.

Visit www.the-lighthouse-restaurant.co.uk or click here for more information.

The Samuel Fox Inn

The Samuel Fox Country Inn, in Bradwell, is an AA five star country inn with an emphasis on good food and fine dining.

Visit www.samuelfox.co.uk or click here for more information.

Darley’s

Darley’s Restaurant and Terrace was fully refurbished in January 2009 by proprietors Kathryn and Jonathan Hobson. Using only the finest fresh ingredients combined with a wealth of knowledge to ensure that a unique dining experience is enjoyed by all, in a stylish yet relaxed atmosphere by the waters edge of the River Derwent.

Visit www.darleys.com or click here for more information.

Rowley’s

Rowley’s sits on the edge of the beautiful Chatsworth Estate in the pretty village of Baslow. Their passion is fresh, seasonal food using local ingredients in an informal and relaxed atmosphere.

Visit www.rowleysrestaurant.co.uk or click here for more information.

Calabria

Calabria, in Chesterfield, is an all day cafè bar and restaurant offers fantastic wines, cold beers and a tasty selection of breakfast and lunchtime dishes, including Calabria antipasti served daily from midday. From 6pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, Calabria by night serves a contemporary selection of dishes.

Visit www.calabriacucina.co.uk or click here for more information.