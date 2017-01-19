See artefacts from much-missed kids’ telly series

Original puppets, merchandise and toys from children’s television over seven decades is on show in Derbyshire.

The exhibition at Derby’s Museum and Art Gallery features the original 1990s Tracy Island model created on Blue Peter, Gordon the Gopher from the Broom Cupboard, and the original puppets of Fingermouse, Rastamouse and Muffin the Mule.

Children’s programmes from terrestrial and digital channels including TISWAS, Blue Peter, SMTV Live and Grange Hill are reflected in the display.

Jonathan Wallis, head of museums at Derby Museums said: “We are delighted to be able to share this successful touring exhibition, a magnificent celebration of children’s television with our visitors. This exhibition is sure to entice our visitors, of all ages, on a voyage of nostalgia! It has been great to work in collaboration with The Herbert Museum to be able to bring this wonderful collection of memories to Derby.

“Whether your favourite was the Clangers, Hector’s House, The Magic Roundabout or Rainbow this exhibition is guaranteed to bring back fond memories of rushing home from school to get the best spot in front of the television. There is plenty of memorabilia and plenty of things to remind you of things you had almost forgotten, plenty to talk about and a chance to relive a little bit of your childhood.”

The exhibition, entitled The Story of Children’s Television from 1946 to Today, runs until Sunday, January 29. Free entry. For more information, visit www.derbymuseums.org.