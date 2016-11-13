Shape up for the festive season

Brits are hitting the gym and cutting the calories already to allow for extra indulgence at Christmas, according to new research.

A survey of 1,121 UK adults, carried out by personal training course provider Beabetteryoucourses.co.uk, found more than half of the nation (55%) are worried about overindulging and gaining weight at Christmas time.

One in three (32%) health conscious Brits say they often diet specifically in the months running up to Christmas in order to allow for the consumption of extra calories and a relaxing break and 77% of those are doing so already.

Nineteen percent of those admitted they are doing so to make up for the sessions they will miss in December due to being busy with social events, while 28% are doing so to look their best during the festive social events.

Concerned about the lack of exercise they will be able to fit in, a further 1 in 10 (9%) even enlist the help of a personal trainer to keep them on track during what can be an indulgent season.

Simon Bubb, managing director of Be a Better You Courses, said: “Christmas is a lavish and exciting time of year, so it’s easy to get carried away and forget about your healthy diet and fitness plan to indulge in delicious food and drink.

“If you regularly work out, missing a session in place of a night out with friends isn’t going to do you any harm, but try and keep on track with a healthy, balanced lifestyle on the days you don’t have plans”.

Alcohol topped the list as the treat most Brits felt would scupper their fitness and diet goals, followed by meals out in restaurants and extra snacks around the house that wouldn’t usually be there.

Simon added: “When eating out at Christmas, whether it be at your work Christmas party or a festive lunch with friends, be sure to allow yourself the treat you deserve. Don’t beat yourself up about the occasional treat, it’s all about balance.”

For the record number of Brits who travel abroad each year across Christmas and New Year, the indulgent festive period brings an element of pressure in a bid to achieve those beach bodies – 5% of Brits will be on a diet this Christmas ahead of a festive beach holiday.

