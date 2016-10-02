Show toasts the career of Rod Stewart

A theatrical production celebrating the career of rock icon Rod Stewart will be staged in Chesterfield.

Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story stars leading tribute artiste Paul Metcalfe, who has Rod’s distinctive vocals and swaggering showmanship off to a tee.

The Rod Stewart Story journeys through the singer’s career, with all the massive rock hits covered such as Maggie May and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy through to big ballads such as Sailing and You’re In My Heart.

Tickets £21.50 or £36.50 (dinner and show). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatre.co.uk