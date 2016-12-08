Sing Christmas carols underground

Christmas is coming and with it comes carols.

Here’s your chance to have a sing and listen to wonderful festive music in the most unusual of settings.

Peak Cavern in Castleton will be hosting the Dronfield Band on December 10, Tintwhistle Band on December 11, Cressbrook Band on December 17, Ireland Colliery on December 18 and Dove Hole Bands on December 24.

The concerts are held in the Devil’s Arse, a dramatic vast chamber within the cavern.

Concerts start at 6pm, apart from on Christmas Eve where the music begins at 4pm.

There will be mulled wine and a mince pie on arrival.

Book tickets on www.peakcavern.co.uk