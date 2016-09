Computer training will be launched at Stapleford Community Centre after broadband facilities were installed.

A donation of £1440 from Stapleford Community Group means that free wi-fi is available for centre users. Sessions will be held for the wider community to learn how to set up emails, surf the internet and how to use Skype.

Pictured left to right are Amanda Plackett, Vanessa Plackett, Councillor Richard MacRae and Caroline Alfred.

