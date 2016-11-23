Stars ready to shine in pantomimes

Panto fun starts this week - oh yes it does - and we have been rounding up the best in the region.

First to open is Aladdin at Nottingham Playhouse, which is running from November 25 to January 21.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre launches its production of Peter Pan on November 26. The show stars Marc Baylis (Coronation Street’s Rob Connor) and Holly Atterton (Go! Go! Go!on Nick Jr) and runs until December 31.

Multi-million pop stars Liz McClarnon (Atomic Kitten) and Lee Brennan (911) star in Aladdin, which opens at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on December 2 and lights up the stage until January 3.

EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood is among the stars of Cinderella at Derby Arena. Eilish O’Connor (Mrs Brown’s Boys) and Lloyd Warbey (Art Attack) are in the production which runs from December 6 to January 2.

Coronation Street actress Wendi Peters teams up with Phil Gallagher (CBeebies Mischief Maker) in Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at Sheffield Lyceum from December 9 to January 8.

The Chuckle Brothers, Tony Maudsley (Benidorm) and X Factor finalist Chico star in Jack & The Beanstalk at Nottingham Theatre Royal from December 10 to January 15.

James Holmes from TV’s Miranda returns to Buxton Opera House to play the dame, joining forces with Lucy Dixon (Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks) who plays the leading lady in Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs. Catch the fun from December 10 to January 1.