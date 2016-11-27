Step out on lantern-lit charity walk

Bakewell and Eyam Community Transport and Helen’s Trust are inviting everyone to a magical evening which includes a lantern-lit walk along the Monsal Trail

with story telling from the Babbling Vagabonds and carols from Tideswell Singers.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 1, setting off from Bakewell Station at 5.30pm.

The route, which ends at Thornbridge Hall, is approximately three miles long.

Tickets and sponsor forms for the evening are available from Helen’s Trust office (above Boots in Bakewell 01629 812759) and Book End bookshop, Bakewell. Tickets can also be purchased online from the Helen’s Trust website www.helenstrust.org.uk, where all event details can be found.

The cost is £7 for adults and £3 for children and will include the entertainment at Thornbridge Hall, drinks at the end and transport back to Bakewell Station.

Paper Lanterns and battery operated tea lights will be available to purchase in advance from Helen’s Trust office or at the start of the walk.

Organisers ask that participants wear suitable clothing and footwear and bring lanterns and torches (no naked flames). Dogs are not allowed.