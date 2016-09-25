Take your pick of the top musical shows

Choice cuts from hit shows will be aired in a night of musical theatre.

Ellesmere Musical Theatre Company presents Show Stoppers 2016 at the Montgomery Theatre, Sheffield, from Thursday, October 6 to Saturday, October 8.

The programme will include excerpts from familiar shows such as Guys and Dolls, Cats, Chess and others alongside newer shows such as Bonnie and Clyde, Solo Cinders and the sparkling new musical comedy, Something Rotten.

Performances are at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Tickets £12. Call 0114 236 4487 or 07510289036 (mobile).