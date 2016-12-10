Teddy Thompson airs his songs in Buxton

Regarded as one of the most gifted singer-songwriters of his generation by The New York Times, singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson will be in concert at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre next week.

A native Englishman who has adopted New York City as his home; Teddy is famously the son of singer-songwriter Richard Thompson, whose performances have sold out Buxton Opera House numerous times.

Teddy immigrated to the States almost 20 years ago, barely out of his teens, to embark on a music career. Since arriving in the United States, he has released five albums to critical acclaim and he has contributed to many works, including his duet King of the Road with Rufus Wainwright, from the soundtrack to the Golden Globe and Bafta-winning film Brokeback Mountain.

As well as projects with Rufus and Martha Wainwright and Jenni Muldaur, Thompson recorded two solo songs for the soundtrack to the Leonard Cohen tribute I’m Your Man: Tonight Will be Fine and The Future. He also contributed to two songs to the album The Songs of Nick Drake: Way to Blue, a retrospective on the late singer.

Thompson is based out of New York City, where in his free time; he performs with his rockabilly cover band, Poundcake.

Teddy Thompson performs on Tuesday, December 13, at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £18.50. To buy ticket call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk