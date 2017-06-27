Telly’s Soldier Soldier star on stage at Buxton

Renowned actor Jonathan Guy Lewis stars in the stage adaptation of Jasper Rees’ best-selling book, I Found My Horn.

Jonathan is known for his leading roles in ITV’s London’s Burning, Soldier Soldier and Coronation Street. His stage credits include A Few Good Men, An Inspector Calls and Peer Gynt at the National Theatre. I Found My Horn has graced the Trafalgar Studios in London and the Minerva Theatre Chichester, and has toured the UK since its premiere in 2008.

The play with music will be staged at the Rotunda Theatre, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, on July 7 and 8. This is a funny and uplifting tale of Jasper who wakes up at 40 to a broken marriage, a job redundancy and a beckoning bedsit – there he suddenly realises he has done nothing memorable in his life. As he clears out the attic, he accidentally rediscovers the French horn that he played as a teenager. Inspired by the finding, he recklessly sets himself a challenge: to relearn the instrument and perform a Mozart horn concerto in front of an audience of 400 horn enthusiasts. I Found My Horn is directed by Harry Burton, a close friend of the legendary Harold Pinter. His documentary, entitled Working with Pinter, will show at the Rotunda on the first weekend of the fringe festival.

Details: www.buxtonfestival.co.uk