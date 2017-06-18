The Royal Opera’s production of Otello screens in cinemas

International opera superstar Jonas Kaufmann makes his role debut as Otello in The Royal Opera’s newest production of Verdi’s tragic masterpiece.

The opera will be beamed to cinema screens around Derbyshire on June 28 at 7.15pm.

Tickets to all shows leading up to June 28 are sold out, making a ticket to the cinema all the more desirable.

You can catch the screenings of Otello at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield Cineworld, Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema, Derby’s Odeon, Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Luxe and Tideswell’s George Hotel.

For more details, visit www.roh.org.uk/cinema