4os show salutes the magic of Dad’s Army

A Salute To The 1940s - The Dad’s Army Variety Show Special is to be performed at Nottingham’s Royal Albert Hall on November 17, from noon.

This show, featuring a special commemoration to the artistes from both the first and second World War, has been wowing audiences up and down the country.

Now, following the release of of a new blockbuster Dad’s Army film in February, the show brings in a number of sketches featuring recreations of many of the cast from the evergreen show.

Dad’s Army remains one of the most popular situation comedies on British television. It ran for 80 episodes over nine years and a feature film, radio series and West End stage production were also commissioned. Sadly most of the cast are now no longer with us and are sorely missed by the British public. Now, A Salute to the 1940s brings to life some of the best loved characters of Dad’s Army in this very special matinee show.

A Salute to the 1940s is a variety show packed full of the stars who kept the nation entertained during the dark years of two World Wars and of course the Home Guard of Walmington on Sea, who were doing their very best to protect the green and pleasant shores of Great Britain.

Enjoy authentic recreations in vision and sound of George Formby, Vera Lynn, The Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra and Gracie Fields, Marie Lloyd, Harry Lauder and Flanagan and Allen, plus a special recreation of Windsor Davies and Don Estelle singing Whispering Grass, as well as many sketches from Dad’s Army recreated.

Prepare yourself for an afternoon of pure entertainment. This show will have you on your feet singing along and waving your flags with pride. It is all held together by your very own air raid warden, Warden Braithwaite.

As soon as you walk into the room, you will be transported back into the 1940s with flags, posters and bunting.

Finally, this memorable show’s truly patriotic finale will have you bursting with pride.

For tickets, call 01256 416384 or go to www.oeplive.com