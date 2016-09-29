A marvellous show in store

In the centenary year of his birth, we’ve heard a lot about Roald Dahl in 2016.

And now you can see one of his most beloved books in a stage version.

Roald Dahl’s comic masterpiece, George’s Marvellous Medicine, comes to the Nottingham Theatre Royal from Wednesday, October 19-Saturday, October 22.

First published in 1981, George’s Marvellous Medicine is one of Dahl’s funniest and most exciting stories, all about a young boy who makes a marvellous new medicine to cure his grandmother of her terrifying temper.

But when his grandmother drinks his special new potion, the results are explosive and the most incredible things begin to happen - it’s the start of George’s amazing adventure!

Since 1992, The Birmingham Stage Company have produced more Dahl shows than any other company in the world. Their recent hit shows to have played in the UK have included Horrible Histories and the world premiere of Gangsta Granny by David Walliams.

This version of George’s Marvellous Medicine is adapted by David Wood, the UK’s leading children’s playwright, whose latest work is a new musical of The Go-Between which opened in London’s West End this summer.

George’s Marvellous Medicine has local Nottingham actor, Ed Thorpe, in the title role.

BSC’s founder and actor/manager, Neal Foster, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating Roald Dahl’s centenary with this special production of one of his most popular stories.”

To see George’s Marvellous Medicine at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, you can contact the box office at the Royal Centre for ticket details on 0115 9895555.