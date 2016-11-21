All White on the night for Marlpool group

This Christmas season, discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs, top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow and head to Marlpool to see Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

The show is being performed by Marlpool URC Theatre Company from November 29-December 3, at Marlpool United Reformed Church Community Hall. Performances start at 7.15pm.

Based on the beloved Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye film, this merry musical tells the tale of two famous song-and-dance men who stage a show in a scenic, snow-topped Vermont inn — and end up finding love with two singing sisters under the mistletoe. But, will there be snow?

Theatregoers of all ages are sure to enjoy this spectacular stage musical which is based on the classic 1954 movie. The production is brimming with tap-dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including Blue Skies, How Deep is the Ocean?, Happy Holidays, Sisters and, of course, the unforgettable title song White Christmas.

The cast is led by Tony Wain and Michael Bailey who play Bob and Phil. The sisters, Betty and Judy are played by Al Owen and Korina Steed. The crew is led by director and musical director Alison Bailey with choreography by Kathy Smith, Korina Steed and Amy Measures.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £9 and are available from the box office on 01332 986082 or they can be booked online via the website at www.murctc.com with no booking fee.

The company has an age range of 6-85 and has been performing together for more than 30 years.