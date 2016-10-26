Beatles on the big screen at QUAD

QUAD in Derby will be screening the new film The Beatles: Eight Days A Week.

The story of the band’s exceptional touring years and an intimate portrait of the band, Eight Days A Week is a behind-the-scenes look at The Beatles.

On February 9, 1964, at 8:12pm EST four young unknown men from Liverpool stepped onto the Ed Sullivan stage and changed culture forever. The Beatles performance that night was watched by 73 million people - the largest audience in television history. But it was what the band did next that would introduce them to the entire world, permanently transforming the music industry and engraining them into the fabric of popular culture forever.

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week (12A) screens in QUAD from October 28-November 2. Tickets are £8.20 or £7 concessions

To book tickets or for more information, call 01332 290606.