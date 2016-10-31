Big names in War Horse concert at Derby Theatre

War Horse - The Concert has been organised by Derbyshire-based PR Promotions and will be staged at Derby Theatre on Thursday, November 10, from 7.30pm.

It will feature the combined talents of Michael Morpurgo (pictured), John Tams and Barry Coope.

This will be an evening of extraordinary storytelling and heart-rending music.

It will feature a reading by the author Michael Morpurgo, with songs from BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners John Tams and Barry Coope.

This is a powerful story told through the eyes of a horse, which moves from a farm in peaceful Devon to survival on the Western Front during World War One.

Suitable for children aged ten and over, this is a performance that will last for around 90 minutes.

For ticket availability, you can contact the box office on 01332 593939.