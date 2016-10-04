Bollywood-themed play comes to Derbyshire

The new Live & Local season kicks off at the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, on Thursday, October 6.

You can see Northumberland Theatre Company and The Bijli Project performing How To Make A Killing In Bollywood, by Manjot Sumal and Umar Ahmed, and a spectacular and entertaining is in store for audience members.

Touring to family audiences in small venues in towns and villages in the region and beyond as part of the Live and Local project, the cast of four will burst onto the stage with a comedy drama.

How To Make A Killing In Bollywood is about two best friends who decide to quit their jobs in a fast food restaurant and head to Bollywood in search of fame and fortune.

Just how far are the boys willing to go to realise their dreams?

This show features some hilarious riffs of racial stereotyping as well as a fantastic soundtrack and a production punctuated throughout with infectious, pulsating injections of Bollywood dance moves.

All in all, it’s everything you need to make a killing in Bollywood.

Four actors will take the show on the road, including a trainee stage manager, Munya Redman-Bayasi.

The company’s Gillian Hambleton explained: “Our remit is take imaginative and accessible theatre to rural venues and also give the next generation of theatre technicians a chance to hone their craft through our trainee scheme and this year is no different.

“We’re very pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to Munya, who will hopefully gain a great deal of experience touring with this production” .

For further details about the production, you can go to www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk.

As for tickets, you can call Dave on the box office number of 01773 856545.

Photo by Keith Pattison