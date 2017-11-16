Breaking: Tickets for Peter Kay’s return to Nottingham are on sale this weekend

Funnyman Peter Kay will be playing two nights at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in his latest tour and tickets go on sale this weekend.

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, the multi award winning actor, writer, director, author and producer is finally returning to his most successful hobby, stand-up.

He will play the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Wednesday, January 23 and Thursday, January 24 2019. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Sunday, November 19.

His last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people. So why a return to stand-up now?

Peter said: “I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

“As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years. I can’t wait to get back up on stage.”

Tickets are priced at £38.50, £49.50 and £60.50. VIP seats are available priced at £108.90. All prices are listed with administration fee included. Tickets are strictly limited to persons aged 15 years or over. There is a maximum of eight tickets per person for this event. VIP package includes top priced seated ticket, limited edition tour gift, exclusive Peter Kay tote bag, souvenir Peter Kay tour laminate and lanyard, commemorative tour ticket and tour programme.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/peter-kay or via telephone on 0843 373 3000. Tickets cannot be booked in person at the venue.