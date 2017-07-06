Carr hits the road on his latest UK tour

The months of waiting are almost over for Jimmy Carr fans as the comedian’s date at Derby Arena takes place on Saturday, July 8.

His appearance forms part of The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.

Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show. A man who has devoted his life to crafting perfect jokes and has left a trail of laughter in his wake, Jimmy Carr’s new tour will distil everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by, into one incredible, unparalleled night of entertainment.

Jimmy Carr has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half. In that time he’s performed nine sell-out tours, playing nearly 2,000 shows to over two million people across four continents.

He’s won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour and been nominated for the Perrier Award.

Now all that experience is being put to good use - you can see all the greatest material from his extraordinary career in one show - this is the very best of Jimmy Carr.

The performance starts at 8pm.

