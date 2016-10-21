Carr on the road to more comedy success

Top comedian Jimmy Carr is appearing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, October 28.

The show is called Jimmy Carr: The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour and it gets under way at 8pm.

Jimmy Carr has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half.

In that time he’s performed nine sell-out tours, playing nearly 2,000 shows to over two million people across four continents. He’s won the British Comedy Award for ‘Best Live Stand-Up Tour’ and been nominated for the Perrier Award.

Now all that experience is being put to good use – you can see all the greatest material from his extraordinary career in one show – this is the very best of Jimmy Carr.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for ticket availability.