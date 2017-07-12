Catch the classic thriller Dial M For Murder at Playhouse

Nottingham’s Theatre Royal is currently undergoing a big revamp, but this hasn’t stopped the staging of a summer favourite - the Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season, writes Tony Spittles.

With the old adage “the show must go on,” theatre bosses have enlisted the support of two other city venues to ensure that the season of old and new favourites will continue to delight audience as it has done for nearly three decades.

The usual four-week season has been trimmed to three, with the Nottingham Playhouse staging the first two productions which this week features a 1950s British classic - Dial M for Murder.

Frederick Knott’s cleverly plotted thriller, made more memorable by the 1954 movie version starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly, sees former tennis pro and gold-digger Tony Wendice (David Osmond) planning to murder his wife, Sheila (Anna Mitcham) for her money,

This plan is compounded by her affair with family friend Max Halliday (Chris Sheridan) and the unwitting involvement of one of Max’s former school friends, car dealer Captain Lesgate (Mark Huckett), who Tony blackmails to kill Sheila.

But when the killer becomes killed, it’s a time for the police to sieve through a web of lies and deceits, a job that sees seasoned actor John Lyons (A Touch Of Frost) in top form as Inspector Hubbard, using every trick in the book to bring the accused to book.

Dial M for Murder runs at the Playhouse until this Saturday, July 15, making way for the second of the triple treats, J. B. Priestley’s Dangerous Corner (Tuesday, July 18 to Saturday, July 22) which sees a happy gathering of friends at a stylish country retreat disrupted by a cigarette box and an ill-considered remark.

The final productions takes actors and audiences across town to the National Justice Museum (formerly the Galleries of Justice Museum) for Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder.

This world premiere, penned by Classic Thriller Season stalwart and Tabs Productions co-founder Karen Henson, who is just as adept at acting as directing, will be “holding court” from Tuesday, July 25 to Saturday, July 29.

The ever-busy John Lyons as the bewigged judge will be in charge of proceedings which will take all assembled back in time to the stage door of the Empire Palace of Varieties (now the site of the Royal Concert Hall) as Marie Lloyd, queen of the comedy stage, is detained by the police for the murder of top magician, the Great Merconi.

Further details of tickets, £16 to £24, can be obtained from the Theatre Royal box office on 0115 989 5555 (www.trch.co.uk) or from the Nottingham Playhouse on 0115-941 9419 (www.notinghamplayhouse.co.uk).

Photos by Simon Cooper