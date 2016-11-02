City is alive with the sound of laughter

Nottingham Comedy Festival is back with over 100 shows, offering even more variety than ever before.

The festival will be taking place between November 4-12.

Stand-up, improvisation, sketch, quizzes, board games, magic, poetry and family friendly shows are just some of the comedy styles that can be enjoyed.

Festival regulars such as Patrick Monahan, Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre, Alfie Moore are all back with their brand new shows and organisers are also proud to have more female comedians than ever before too.

Comedians such as Kate Smurthwaite, Laura Lexx, Anna Morris, Katie Mulgrew, Tiff Stevenson, Juliette Burton will be bringing their solo shows to the festival.

The ever-expanding Nottingham comedy scene also has a much larger presence, with performances by local acts such as MissImp, Liam Webber, Paria Theatre, Andy Fowler, Jeanette Bird-Bradley to name a few.

But that’s not all, the likes of Billy Connolly, Jerry Sadowitz (pictured), Paul Tonkinson, Tom Wrigglesworth, Andy Askins, Ed Gamble and Kabaret Ani Mru-Mru (the first show in the festival to be entirely performed in Polish) are all taking to the stage.

With 100 shows, there is a lot taking place. Go and see your favourites and try something new, you never know what gems are out there but most importantly, come and have a laugh.

The Nottingham Comedy Festival is very proud to be once again supporting the National Autistic Society. To launch the festival we are holding a special show in which all profits will be going to the NAS. This show will be headlined by star of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now and Safe Word David Morgan. Tickets cost just £5 and are available from the festival website.

For full information and how to get tickets, please see the festival website www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk