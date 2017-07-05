Classic farce is back on the road and drops in at Nottingham venue

Ray Cooney’s classic farce Out Of Order is coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 17-22.

Cooney, the master of farce, is celebrating both his 85th birthday and 70 years in showbiz in 2017.

He is working with producer Tom O’Connell on a brand new season of Ray’s comedies and an updated version of his Olivier-Award-winning Westminster comedy is currently touring the UK.

It features some familiar faces among its cast and is directed by Cooney himself.

Ray Cooney’s credits include Run For Your Wife, Funny Money and Two Into One, Caught in the Net and It Runs in the Family. Out of Order was first produced regionally in 1980, under the original title Whose Wife is it Anyway.

When Tory Junior Minister Richard Willey tries to spend the evening with Jane, one of the Opposition’s secretaries, in the Westminster hotel, things don’t exactly go according to plan - starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel’s only unreliable sash window…

Enlisting the help of his hapless private secretary George Pigden, Willey’s sticky situation goes from bad to worse, with the arrival of Jane’s distraught young husband and the addition of an unscrupulous waiter.

Ray Cooney said: “Having directed my Olivier Award-Winning play in London and all over the world, and hearing all that wonderful raucous laughter from audiences, it has become one of my favourite plays. I’ve updated it to present day and, fortunately, the basic premise of a philandering politician is as likely today as it was when the play was originally written!”

Shaun Williamson (EastEnders, Extras) stars as George Pigden, with Sue Holderness (Only Fools & Horses, Green Green Grass) as Mrs Willey), Jeffrey Harmer as Richard Willey; Susie Amy (Footballers’ Wives) as Jane Worthington, James Holmes (Miranda) as the Waiter and Arthur Bostrom, (‘Allo ‘Allo) as the Hotel Manager.

