Classic kids’ book hits stage at Playhouse

There will be some family fun in store at Nottingham Playhouse when The Very Hungry Caterpillar is performed there on October 17-19.

The book that has delighted generations of children since its publication in 1969 has made its way to the stage, after selling more than 41 million copies.

This critically acclaimed production features 75 puppets and faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s stories: The Artist Who Painted A Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

This is for those aged three and over. Call the box office on 0115 9419419.