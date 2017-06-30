Clock is ticking as countdown continues to Splendour fun

Excitement is building for Splendour with less than one month to go to the much-loved musical festival, taking place at Wollaton Park on July 22.

Tickets are selling faster than ever before in the festival’s history.

Following last year’s sell out event, organisers are advising those who have not yet bought a ticket to act quickly to avoid missing out.

More than 23,000 people are expected at the festival to enjoy sets from headliners Kaiser Chiefs, Busted and Billy Ocean plus a lot of laughs from the line up on the comedy stage.

In the Courtyard, the Acoustic Rooms stage once again presents a top line up of local talent and emerging artists: Into The Ark/Yazmin Lacey/Jimi Mack/Unknown Era/Tom Lumley/Lisa Hendricks/Young T and Bugsey/Billie/Sunflower Thieves.

Everything from stilt walkers and street dancers to beatboxers and magicians make up a fantastic fringe line-up with the Nottingham School of Samba bringing some carnival noise and colour as well as a funfair and children’s area with drop in activities for younger visitors.

Behind the scenes, festival organiser DHP Family is putting the final touches to festival planning including working closely with the police to put in any extra security arrangements needed, and working in association with Nottingham City Council to deliver a great day out from start to finish.

Crews will descend on site around a week before to build the stages, lay down trackway, and put up an astonishing 2600m of fence panels, with the artist cabins for the backstage area going in next. The further up the line-up, the bigger the cabin!

Riders from the artists are coming in thick and fast, with some easier to fulfil than others. Bizarre requests in previous years have included everything from fresh stargazer lilies in the dressing room to six whole roast chickens and caviar as part of seven pages of catering requirements.

More than 200 staff are involved in delivering the award-winning family festival, working across every area from box office and bar to the technical set up and backstage hospitality.

Away from the site, food and drink vendors are busy creating their Splendour offer, with the popular Annie’s Burger Shack lined up for the VIP area coming to the festival for the first time.

The VIP package has been ramped up to be bigger and better than ever, with ticket-holders able to gain fast track access to the festival. The VIP garden has been extended to include a secret woodland area and will also feature a dedicated cocktail bar and those all-important luxury toilets plus access to the Dinosaurs of China exhibition. VIP packages start from £80.

Now it’s all eyes on the long-range weather forecast!

Children under 11 will once again be admitted free. A standard ticket is £46, coming down to £36 when the Nottingham City resident discount is applied. Tickets for young people aged 11-17 living in Nottingham City are £20.

Tickets can be purchased from splendourfestival.com or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre.