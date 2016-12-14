Comedy night at Bakewell Town Hall

Bakewell Town Hall is hosting a Christmas comedy night at the new Bakewell Comedy Club.

Saturday, December 17, sees some of the best acts on the UK comedy circuit heading for Bakewell.

Acts already confirmed include Dave Williams, physical comedy from The Kagools and UK circuit headliner John Ryan. Tickets are £15 and are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/293004

This will really see in the start of the festive season and kickstart a selection of comedy tours, plus a new monthly comedy night from 2017 at Bakewell Town Hall.

Dave Williams is a regular at the Last Laugh, Comedy Store, Manford’s Comedy Clubs, Jongleurs, Frog and Bucket. He has performed overseas in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Australia, including a week headlining the Sydney Comedy Store. He has also performed in Cyprus for soldiers returning from Afghanistan.

In 1998 and 1999. Dave took solo shows to the Edinburgh Fringe, performing Caffeine and Coffee with Dave Williams at the Gilded Balloon. He performed an updated café-themed show, 24 Hour Latte People, at the Manchester Comedy Festival in 2007. Dave has been a regular contributor to Radio 4 Extra’s topical comedy show Newsjack.

In 2014, Dave performed his first spoken-word show on the Edinburgh Fringe. Prufrock and Me is a poignant account of growing up and is based on the TS Eliot poem The Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock.

The Kagools are a multi award-winning physical comedy duo from the UK. Starting out just three years ago, they’ve quickly gained fans far and wide with their unique brand of wordless (but far from silent), spontaneous, anarchic fun. An equally sought-after headline act both at home and overseas, their critically acclaimed shows have toured extensively, with recent international appearances including Australia, Norway and Vietnam.

John Ryan is irresistibly amiable and Edinburgh Highlight Award winner. John uses his acerbic wit and seemingly encyclopaedic knowledge of the world around him to keep any audience on their toes. His East End Irish upbringing gives him the rare ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

The Kagools are pictured