Comic Connolly to appear at Nottingham venue

Billy Connolly brings his High Horse tour to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 8, an appearance that forms part of Nottingham Comedy Festival.

The legendary comedian will be touring the UK this November.

For ticket availability, you can go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/billyconnolly or call 0843 373 3000 or call in at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.