Cox to start his 2019 arena tour in Derby

Derby Arena is to welcome TV star Professor Brian Cox again when his 2019 tour launches at the venue.

Having set two Guinness World Record titles with his previous sell-out live UK and Ireland tour, Professor Brian Cox is heading back out on the road with a brand new show for 2019, Professor Brian Cox Live 2019.

The tour begins at Derby Arena on Thursday, February 7, 2019, starting at 8pm.

Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our Solar System and the Universe, Professor Brian Cox Live 2019 offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level. Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Professor Cox makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it from earth to the edges of the cosmos.

Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince to oversee an audience Q&A, giving fans the chance to ask any questions they have and making every show unique.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm show. Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk

Photo credit: Nicky Sims